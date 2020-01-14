TMK PAO/S (OTCMKTS:TMKXY) Trading Up 18.2%

TMK PAO/S (OTCMKTS:TMKXY)’s stock price was up 18.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.50 and last traded at $3.50, approximately 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.96.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.34.

About TMK PAO/S (OTCMKTS:TMKXY)

PAO TMK manufactures, sells, and exports steel pipes for the oil and gas industry. The company operates in three segments: Russia, Americas, and Europe. It offers seamless and welded threaded drill pipes, and casing and tubing that are used in drilling, equipping, and operating oil and gas wells; and oil and gas line pipes for intra-field to transport crude oil and natural gas from the field to oil refineries and storage facilities, as well as to shipment points and distribution nodes.

