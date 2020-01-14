Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned 0.95% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $18,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 193.0% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the second quarter valued at $96,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.32. The stock had a trading volume of 4,521,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,240,180. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $47.97 and a twelve month high of $59.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.3648 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

