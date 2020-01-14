Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Lowers Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,531 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $26,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 330.4% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 97.3% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVS traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.38. 1,084,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,226,701. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $74.70 and a 1-year high of $95.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $215.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.53 and a 200 day moving average of $90.21.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. Novartis had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 20.86%. The firm had revenue of $12.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.34.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

