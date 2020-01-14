Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Raises Stock Position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 463,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $22,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 303.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 526.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 78.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 28,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $1,431,978.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $122,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,103.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 346,202 shares of company stock valued at $17,025,191 over the last quarter. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SCHW traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,548,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,297,950. The stock has a market cap of $61.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $34.58 and a 52 week high of $51.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.58.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 35.12% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a price target (up previously from ) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday. Compass Point upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

