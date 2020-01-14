Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Trims Stock Position in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,176,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,330,541 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $28,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Yamana Gold by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,441,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,113,000 after purchasing an additional 827,753 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Yamana Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,017,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Yamana Gold by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,956,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659,787 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Yamana Gold by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,720,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,729,000 after purchasing an additional 962,270 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in Yamana Gold by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 7,340,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,343,000 after purchasing an additional 493,416 shares during the period. 45.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AUY shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.75 price objective on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James set a $4.50 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.41.

Shares of AUY stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.68. 10,290,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,270,715. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $4.04. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.36.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $357.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

