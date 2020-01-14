Townsend & Associates Inc Raises Stake in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its position in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HRL. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 153.8% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.65% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,618,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,244,212. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Hormel Foods Corp has a 12-month low of $37.00 and a 12-month high of $45.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.91 and its 200-day moving average is $42.62. The company has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.07.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.2325 per share. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.45%.

Several research firms have commented on HRL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America began coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hormel Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.90.

In other news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 4,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $201,999.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,517,694.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Howse Steve 226,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,460 shares of company stock valued at $5,304,877. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

