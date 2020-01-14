TPG Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 1,852 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 360,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 9.2% of TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. TPG Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $11,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. 55I LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $801,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 10,167,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,567,000 after purchasing an additional 245,759 shares during the period.

Shares of SPSB remained flat at $$30.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,022,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,711. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.80. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $30.17 and a one year high of $30.91.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0664 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%.

