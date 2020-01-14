TPG Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 113,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,155 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $3,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 30,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 61,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDW traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.57. The company had a trading volume of 861,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,139. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $27.47 and a one year high of $31.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.84.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.4019 per share. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Article: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.