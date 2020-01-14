TPG Financial Advisors LLC Sells 255 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 34,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $167.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,562,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,488. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $164.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.80. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $140.00 and a 52 week high of $168.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.8928 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from Vanguard Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%.

