Traders Buy High Volume of J B Hunt Transport Services Put Options (NASDAQ:JBHT)

J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 2,096 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,307% compared to the typical daily volume of 149 put options.

In related news, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total value of $12,022,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,583,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,350,817.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total value of $175,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,889,237.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,975 shares of company stock worth $15,530,972 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 639 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth $173,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. 75.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ JBHT traded up $0.83 on Tuesday, reaching $119.33. 37,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 748,955. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.11. J B Hunt Transport Services has a 12 month low of $83.64 and a 12 month high of $122.29.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that J B Hunt Transport Services will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JBHT. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered J B Hunt Transport Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, January 5th. BidaskClub raised J B Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on J B Hunt Transport Services from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective (up from $101.00) on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.56.

About J B Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

