Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Short Interest Update

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,200 shares, a decrease of 24.4% from the December 15th total of 90,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Transcat by 21.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Transcat by 22.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 89,127 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 16,613 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Transcat by 6.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,504 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transcat during the third quarter worth about $1,074,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Transcat during the second quarter worth about $1,332,000. 68.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TRNS traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.14. 10,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,800. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.33. Transcat has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $34.18.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $41.76 million for the quarter. Transcat had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 4.91%. Equities research analysts predict that Transcat will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Transcat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Transcat in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Dougherty & Co increased their target price on Transcat from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

