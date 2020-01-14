TravelNote 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.00 (TVNT)

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded up 15.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 14th. TravelNote has a market capitalization of $12,851.00 and $1.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TravelNote token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and Mercatox. During the last seven days, TravelNote has traded up 195.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 96.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $333.10 or 0.03757596 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011349 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00188429 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00027590 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00128560 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TravelNote Token Profile

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,153,333 tokens. TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TravelNote is ico.travelnote.io

Buying and Selling TravelNote

TravelNote can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TravelNote should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TravelNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

