Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 194,700 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the December 15th total of 219,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of TREC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.36. 23,536 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,300. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.60. Trecora Resources has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $10.54. The company has a market cap of $181.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.00 and a beta of 1.19.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Trecora Resources had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $62.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.00 million. Analysts predict that Trecora Resources will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Trecora Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trecora Resources during the third quarter valued at about $167,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Trecora Resources by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 398,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trecora Resources by 13.5% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 72,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 8,560 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Trecora Resources by 5.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Trecora Resources by 8.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. 49.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trecora Resources Company Profile

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

