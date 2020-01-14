Trinity Street Asset Management LLP Increases Stock Position in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 404,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,535 shares during the quarter. IHS Markit comprises approximately 4.1% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP owned 0.10% of IHS Markit worth $30,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INFO. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in IHS Markit in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in IHS Markit in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in IHS Markit in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in IHS Markit in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

INFO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of IHS Markit to $80.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America set a $77.00 target price on shares of IHS Markit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.71.

In other news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 153,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.37, for a total transaction of $10,977,276.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,158 shares in the company, valued at $30,272,156.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE INFO opened at $79.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.78. IHS Markit Ltd has a 52-week low of $49.11 and a 52-week high of $79.96. The company has a market cap of $31.38 billion, a PE ratio of 40.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.79.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

