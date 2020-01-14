Trinity Street Asset Management LLP Makes New Investment in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 214,448 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,551,000. VMware accounts for about 4.4% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in VMware in the second quarter worth $592,000. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt raised its stake in shares of VMware by 5.5% in the second quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 8,311 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of VMware by 29.6% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,193 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of VMware by 7.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,444,800 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $743,215,000 after buying an additional 319,201 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the third quarter valued at $620,000. 16.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VMware alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on VMW. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on VMware from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Nomura boosted their target price on VMware from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on VMware from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on VMware from $198.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.14.

NYSE:VMW opened at $152.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.69 and a 52-week high of $206.80. The firm has a market cap of $61.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.62 and its 200 day moving average is $156.86.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.06. VMware had a return on equity of 61.67% and a net margin of 67.21%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $965,935.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,976,582.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 24,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.53, for a total value of $4,041,153.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 221,977 shares in the company, valued at $36,299,898.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,296 shares of company stock worth $5,327,054. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.