Tudor Pickering Reiterates Hold Rating for Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO)

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Tudor Pickering in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$37.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on IMO. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a C$31.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. AltaCorp Capital raised Imperial Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 6th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Imperial Oil from C$47.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Imperial Oil from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$37.00 price target on Imperial Oil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$37.31.

IMO stock traded down C$0.02 on Tuesday, reaching C$35.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 776,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,601. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$33.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$34.17. Imperial Oil has a 12-month low of C$31.51 and a 12-month high of C$40.59. The firm has a market cap of $26.40 billion and a PE ratio of 9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.91, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.58 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.91 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 2.4100001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 404 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

