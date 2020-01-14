Tudor Pickering Reiterates Hold Rating for Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO)

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Tudor Pickering in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$37.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.59% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also commented on IMO. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a C$31.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. AltaCorp Capital raised Imperial Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 6th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Imperial Oil from C$47.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Imperial Oil from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$37.00 price target on Imperial Oil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$37.31.
IMO stock traded down C$0.02 on Tuesday, reaching C$35.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 776,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,601. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$33.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$34.17. Imperial Oil has a 12-month low of C$31.51 and a 12-month high of C$40.59. The firm has a market cap of $26.40 billion and a PE ratio of 9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.91, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.45.
Imperial Oil Company Profile
Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 404 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
