Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Short Interest Update

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 567,700 shares, a drop of 10.6% from the December 15th total of 634,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 366,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of TKC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.23. 177,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,411. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.70. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $7.16.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 12.21%. Sell-side analysts expect that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 170.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,112 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 1,917.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 16,728 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 15,899 shares during the period. 3.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides mobile telecommunication services for consumer, corporate, and wholesale customers. The company operates in two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers mobile communication and fixed voice services; and broadband services that consist of mobile broadband, fiber to the home/building, and ADSL.

