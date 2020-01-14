Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) Short Interest Down 8.6% in December

Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 149,000 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the December 15th total of 163,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.
TWIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twin Disc from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut Twin Disc from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Twin Disc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Twin Disc has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.
Shares of Twin Disc stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,316. The stock has a market cap of $143.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.75. Twin Disc has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $19.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.40 and a 200-day moving average of $11.27.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Twin Disc by 8.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 687,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,386,000 after acquiring an additional 51,129 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 284,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 72,792 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 143,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 8,960 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Twin Disc by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 120,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Twin Disc by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. 59.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Twin Disc
Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its products include marine transmissions, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems; and power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.
Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?
Receive News & Ratings for Twin Disc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Disc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.