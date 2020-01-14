Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) Short Interest Down 8.6% in December

Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 149,000 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the December 15th total of 163,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

TWIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twin Disc from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut Twin Disc from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Twin Disc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Twin Disc has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Get Twin Disc alerts:

Shares of Twin Disc stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,316. The stock has a market cap of $143.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.75. Twin Disc has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $19.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.40 and a 200-day moving average of $11.27.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $59.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.65 million. Twin Disc had a return on equity of 1.74% and a net margin of 1.09%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Twin Disc will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Twin Disc by 8.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 687,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,386,000 after acquiring an additional 51,129 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 284,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 72,792 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 143,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 8,960 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Twin Disc by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 120,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Twin Disc by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. 59.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Twin Disc

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its products include marine transmissions, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems; and power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Twin Disc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Disc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.