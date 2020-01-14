U Network 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $109,813.00 (UUU)

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. One U Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, DEx.top, HADAX and HitBTC. U Network has a total market capitalization of $2.89 million and $109,813.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, U Network has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get U Network alerts:

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000038 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 109.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About U Network

U Network is a token. It was first traded on February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,994,600,000 tokens. U Network’s official website is u.network . The official message board for U Network is medium.com/unetwork . The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ

U Network Token Trading

U Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, IDEX, DDEX, Bibox, HADAX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade U Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy U Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for U Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for U Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.