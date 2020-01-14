Ubiq (UBQ) Reaches Market Cap of $3.36 Million

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 14th. In the last week, Ubiq has traded up 19.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Ubiq coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0790 or 0.00000912 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex, Upbit and LiteBit.eu. Ubiq has a total market capitalization of $3.36 million and approximately $2,739.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ubiq alerts:

Expanse (EXP) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ubiq Profile

Ubiq (UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2016. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com

Ubiq Coin Trading

Ubiq can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ubiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ubiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.