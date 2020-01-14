UBS Group Upgrades New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) to “Buy”

UBS Group upgraded shares of New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has $98.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous price target of $68.00.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Relic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet lowered New Relic from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of New Relic in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on New Relic from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen set a $80.00 price objective on New Relic and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.76.

NEWR stock traded up $0.60 on Monday, reaching $69.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,766. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.09. New Relic has a 12-month low of $50.00 and a 12-month high of $109.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -225.06 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). New Relic had a negative return on equity of 8.90% and a negative net margin of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $145.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that New Relic will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,327 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.90, for a total value of $158,003.30. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 8,500 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $575,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,827 shares of company stock valued at $1,941,613. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEWR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in New Relic by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,569 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

