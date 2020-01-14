Ullmann Financial Group Inc. Has $304,000 Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Ullmann Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Ullmann Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,509,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,795,000 after acquiring an additional 658,822 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,200,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,214,000 after acquiring an additional 277,221 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,819,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,739,000 after acquiring an additional 450,928 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,248,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,519,000 after acquiring an additional 82,863 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,107,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,165,000 after acquiring an additional 301,047 shares during the period.

VTI traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.50. 3,061,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,753,544. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $162.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.44. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.05 and a fifty-two week high of $167.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.8855 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

