Ullmann Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,202 Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO)

Ullmann Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. owned 0.29% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XSMO traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.94. The company had a trading volume of 7,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,500. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.10. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $32.76 and a 12 month high of $40.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.1395 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

