UMA Financial Services Inc. Buys New Stake in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION)

UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,408 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZION. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 0.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 4.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 37.8% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 81.3% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Zions Bancorporation NA news, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 4,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $217,505.55. Also, COO Scott J. Mclean sold 44,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $2,283,135.42. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,666 shares of company stock worth $3,655,946. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zions Bancorporation NA stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.42. 1,216,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,619,286. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.58. Zions Bancorporation NA has a twelve month low of $39.11 and a twelve month high of $52.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.83 and a 200-day moving average of $46.27.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.29 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZION has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.65.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

