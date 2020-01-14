UMA Financial Services Inc. Has $829,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

UMA Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,921 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 525.0% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Shares of SCHB traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.26. 658,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,463. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $62.09 and a 52 week high of $78.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.4623 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This is a boost from Schwab US Broad Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

