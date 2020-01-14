United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) Short Interest Update

United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the December 15th total of 7,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UG. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 216.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 6,636 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 262,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United-Guardian alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:UG traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $19.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,833. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.34. United-Guardian has a 1 year low of $17.74 and a 1 year high of $20.89. The company has a market capitalization of $89.26 million, a PE ratio of 22.41 and a beta of -0.27.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. United-Guardian had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 31.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised United-Guardian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

About United-Guardian

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, personal care products, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, healthcare products, and specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally. It offers personal care products, including LUBRAJEL line of water-based moisturizing and lubricating gel formulations; LUBRAJEL II XD; ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for skin creams, lotions, cleansers, and other cosmetics; LUBRASLIDE and B-122 powdered lubricants for use in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, and rouges; KLENSOFT, a surfactant for use in shampoos, shower gels, makeup removers, and other cosmetic formulations; and LUBRASIL, a special form of LUBRAJEL in which silicone oil is incorporated into a LUBRAJEL base.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for United-Guardian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United-Guardian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.