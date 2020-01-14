United Services Automobile Association Has $12.68 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

United Services Automobile Association reduced its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,697 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 15,992 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $12,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1,957.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,164,209 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,380,648,000 after purchasing an additional 7,767,384 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 17,670.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,456,353 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $13,589,000 after buying an additional 2,442,530 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 106.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,282,775 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $724,260,000 after buying an additional 2,207,908 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 15,152.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,792,513 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $290,351,000 after buying an additional 1,780,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soroban Capital Partners LP increased its position in Union Pacific by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 4,320,067 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $730,567,000 after buying an additional 1,772,727 shares in the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Union Pacific from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Union Pacific from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.68.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $0.90 on Tuesday, hitting $180.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,688,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,434,962. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $149.09 and a 1 year high of $182.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $177.61 and a 200-day moving average of $170.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.07). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.05%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total transaction of $916,794.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,815,664.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

