United Services Automobile Association Purchases 118,814 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 201.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,814 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Chevron were worth $21,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 2.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Chevron by 25.4% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,783,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $221,890,000 after purchasing an additional 360,758 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.9% in the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 9,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 14.9% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.0% in the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 20,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.47% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $116.27. The stock had a trading volume of 5,223,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,640,137. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.17 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The company has a market cap of $220.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.02.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $36.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 8.70%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.31.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,086,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,300 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,079 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

