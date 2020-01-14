United Services Automobile Association Purchases 56,635 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 443,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,635 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $38,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HYG. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000.

HYG stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.34. 1,259,221 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,922,600. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.04. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $83.55 and a 1 year high of $88.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.3142 dividend. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

