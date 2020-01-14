United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.39. United States Antimony shares last traded at $0.39, with a volume of 9,702 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of United States Antimony from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter.

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

