Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) Receives $25.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on UNVR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Univar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Univar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of NYSE:UNVR traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.65. 3,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,097,909. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.83. Univar has a 12-month low of $17.78 and a 12-month high of $24.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Univar had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 14.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Univar will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNVR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Univar during the first quarter worth $49,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Univar during the second quarter worth $68,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Univar by 60.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Univar during the third quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Univar by 14.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period.

About Univar

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.

