Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) Receives $25.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.00.
Several research firms have issued reports on UNVR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Univar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Univar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.
Shares of NYSE:UNVR traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.65. 3,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,097,909. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.83. Univar has a 12-month low of $17.78 and a 12-month high of $24.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.18.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNVR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Univar during the first quarter worth $49,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Univar during the second quarter worth $68,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Univar by 60.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Univar during the third quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Univar by 14.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period.
About Univar
Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.
