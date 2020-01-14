Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Short Interest Update

Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the December 15th total of 939,100 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 404,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

In other Universal Forest Products news, insider Allen T. Peters sold 2,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total value of $105,287.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,278,203. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald L. James sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.31, for a total transaction of $307,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,124,561.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,861 shares of company stock valued at $1,869,903. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFPI. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Universal Forest Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Forest Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Universal Forest Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Universal Forest Products by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Universal Forest Products by 665.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,271 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.81. 297,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,794. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 1.86. Universal Forest Products has a 12 month low of $27.52 and a 12 month high of $52.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Universal Forest Products had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Universal Forest Products will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Universal Forest Products’s payout ratio is 17.17%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UFPI shares. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Universal Forest Products in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Universal Forest Products to $44.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Universal Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Universal Forest Products to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Universal Forest Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

