UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Has $346,000 Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,758 shares of the energy giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Exelon were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 60.9% during the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 15,008 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 5,679 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 4.1% during the second quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 10,890 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 4.0% during the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 6,945 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 18.3% during the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 318,826 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $15,402,000 after buying an additional 49,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the third quarter valued at about $338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXC traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.81. 6,197,053 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,850,294. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.25. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $43.42 and a 52 week high of $51.18. The company has a market cap of $44.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wolfe Research set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Exelon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.25.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

