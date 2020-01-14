UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Invests $3.02 Million in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 42,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 286.4% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 286.0% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 30.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $64.20. 9,892,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,825,823. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.89 and a twelve month high of $70.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.28.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.50% and a net margin of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total value of $190,658.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,504.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $359,410.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,494.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,622 shares of company stock valued at $2,986,438 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GILD. Maxim Group lowered Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $81.00 price target on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $75.00 price target on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.91.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

