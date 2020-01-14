Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) Short Interest Update

Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,020,000 shares, an increase of 26.2% from the December 15th total of 4,770,000 shares. Approximately 9.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

NASDAQ:UPWK traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.87. 1,622,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,136,750. Upwork has a 12-month low of $9.35 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.69.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $78.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.75 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 5.93% and a negative net margin of 5.17%. Upwork’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Upwork will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephane Kasriel sold 60,000 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $702,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Han-Shen Yuan sold 9,578 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $114,936.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,025 shares of company stock valued at $1,478,690. Corporate insiders own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Upwork during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Upwork by 349.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Upwork by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Upwork by 4,184.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,612 shares in the last quarter. 52.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on UPWK. First Analysis began coverage on Upwork in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Upwork to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup downgraded Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development.

