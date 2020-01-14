UTStarcom Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UTSI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

UTStarcom Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UTSI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the December 15th total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine raised UTStarcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th.

UTSI traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,733. UTStarcom has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $4.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.00 million, a P/E ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.87.

UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). UTStarcom had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a negative return on equity of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $13.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that UTStarcom will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UTStarcom Company Profile

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications worldwide. The company helps network operators to offer communication services for its customers. Its products line include various platforms that leverage its expertise in packet optical communications, routing and switching technologies, broadband access, wireless communications, and synchronization.

