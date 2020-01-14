V-ID Price Hits $0.0920 on Top Exchanges (VIDT)

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. Over the last week, V-ID has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar. V-ID has a market capitalization of $2.95 million and approximately $157,063.00 worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One V-ID token can currently be purchased for $0.0920 or 0.00001038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00036620 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $537.95 or 0.06068865 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00024647 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00034768 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00128181 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001523 BTC.

About V-ID

V-ID (VIDT) is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 61,331,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,051,409 tokens. V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for V-ID is about.v-id.org . The official message board for V-ID is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6

V-ID Token Trading

V-ID can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire V-ID should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy V-ID using one of the exchanges listed above.

