Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Sets New 1-Year High at $193.08

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $193.08 and last traded at $192.39, with a volume of 85700 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $192.44.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $187.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.7489 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1,213.0% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

