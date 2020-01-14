Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Bought by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors owned 0.08% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $2,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1,213.0% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000.

Shares of VCR opened at $192.44 on Tuesday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $157.90 and a twelve month high of $193.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.7489 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

