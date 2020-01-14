Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,852 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $11,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 5,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter.

VEU stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.43. 2,068,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,056,164. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.13. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.22 and a fifty-two week high of $54.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.5814 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

