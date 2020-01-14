Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Stake Lifted by Planning Directions Inc.

Planning Directions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,201 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF makes up about 4.8% of Planning Directions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Planning Directions Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF worth $5,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 1,741.3% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $260,000. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 7,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, F3Logic LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $234,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of VGIT stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $66.24. 13,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,282. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.34. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $63.10 and a twelve month high of $67.43.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.