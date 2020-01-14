Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Holdings Lifted by MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 3.5% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VO. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after acquiring an additional 8,107 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $385,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,743,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,106,000 after acquiring an additional 23,682 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 143,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,008,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period.

VO stock opened at $180.35 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.54 and a fifty-two week high of $180.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $176.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.9912 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

