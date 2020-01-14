Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) is Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $10,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Insights Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 46,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 79.7% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 6,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $352,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 110,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,620,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $93.02 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $77.18 and a 52-week high of $95.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.9569 per share. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Real Estate ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

