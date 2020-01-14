Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stake Trimmed by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 828,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,622 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.8% of United Services Automobile Association’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. United Services Automobile Association owned approximately 0.19% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $245,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 236,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. AXA grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 79.8% in the second quarter. AXA now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $238,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $300.84. 2,554,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,981,975. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.51. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $235.69 and a fifty-two week high of $301.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $1.4285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

