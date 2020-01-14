Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) Short Interest Update

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the December 15th total of 1,970,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

VAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised Varian Medical Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Varian Medical Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. BTIG Research raised Varian Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on Varian Medical Systems from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.22.

Get Varian Medical Systems alerts:

In other news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 4,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $636,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,829,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 6,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total value of $874,867.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,682,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,525,045 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. grew its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VAR traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.50. 457,563 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,373. The stock has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.18. Varian Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $103.92 and a fifty-two week high of $149.26.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21. The business had revenue of $878.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.47 million. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Varian Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varian Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.