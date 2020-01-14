Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) Hits New 1-Year High at $147.61

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $147.61 and last traded at $147.61, with a volume of 2327 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $146.44.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VAR shares. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. BTIG Research raised shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Varian Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.22.

Get Varian Medical Systems alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.18. The company has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The company had revenue of $878.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total transaction of $182,213.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,058,145.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 4,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $636,032.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,829,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,200 shares of company stock worth $2,525,045 in the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAR. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 270,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,835,000 after acquiring an additional 42,537 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 417,286 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,805,000 after acquiring an additional 108,521 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 50,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile (NYSE:VAR)

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

Recommended Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Varian Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varian Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.