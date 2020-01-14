Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Upgraded at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on VEOEY. Macquarie raised shares of Veolia Environnement from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $27.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veolia Environnement from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Veolia Environnement from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $25.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veolia Environnement currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.33.

Veolia Environnement stock opened at $27.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.96. Veolia Environnement has a fifty-two week low of $20.19 and a fifty-two week high of $27.14. The company has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.33.

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater, including the treatment and recovery of waste; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

