Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Short Interest Update

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,020,000 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the December 15th total of 1,660,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 892,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

VRSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.40.

Shares of VRSK traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $156.88. The stock had a trading volume of 617,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,278. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Verisk Analytics has a 52 week low of $111.15 and a 52 week high of $164.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.69.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 18.23%. The firm had revenue of $652.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Verisk Analytics will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 24.33%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 16,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total value of $2,393,285.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,067.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.79, for a total transaction of $519,940.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,217,218.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,097 shares of company stock worth $17,249,116 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensemble Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ensemble Capital Management LLC now owns 35,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,540,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,747,000 after acquiring an additional 17,484 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

