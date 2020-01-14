VERITY Wealth Advisors Reduces Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

VERITY Wealth Advisors cut its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. VERITY Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEMG. DRW Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,006.6% during the 2nd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 1,758,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,746 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,770,000. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 25,005,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,770,000 after purchasing an additional 878,222 shares during the period. Pension Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,434,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,883,000.

IEMG traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $55.04. 41,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,553,175. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $46.57 and a one year high of $55.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.85.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $1.2012 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 2.6%.

