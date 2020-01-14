VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Trading Up 0.3%

VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWDRY)’s stock price was up 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.54 and last traded at $31.53, approximately 42,403 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 69,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.44.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VWDRY shares. Deutsche Bank raised shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

The company has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.88.

VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter. VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 20.21%. On average, equities research analysts predict that VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VWDRY)

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

